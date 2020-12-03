LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

POOL stock opened at $339.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.84. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $391.49. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

