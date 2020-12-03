AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 240,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 211,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NCZ stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

