LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,198 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lyft by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 157,793 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after buying an additional 512,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

