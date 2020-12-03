California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Camping World worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $2,229,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,390.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at $16,092,614.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

