Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 523,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Universal Display by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $233.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.