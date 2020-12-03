LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 540.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $43.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.