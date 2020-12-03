Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 152,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $719.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

