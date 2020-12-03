LPL Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Inseego worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inseego by 85.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSG. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

