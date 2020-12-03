LPL Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 82.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

JBLU opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

