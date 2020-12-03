LPL Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

