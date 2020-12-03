LPL Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.