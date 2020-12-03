LPL Financial LLC Sells 721 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of WCN opened at $101.69 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

