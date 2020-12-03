LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,188 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $20,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 132.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 960,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 187.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.87. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

