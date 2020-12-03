Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,946,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 115,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 583,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

