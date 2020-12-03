Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Global Net Lease worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

