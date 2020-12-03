Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,300 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.