Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of -0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

