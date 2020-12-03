Swiss National Bank Buys New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 110,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $45.27.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $251,110.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,134. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

