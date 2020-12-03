Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Stitch Fix worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 23,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $921,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,268,034. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

