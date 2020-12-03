Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LZB stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.20. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

