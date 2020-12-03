Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $483,002.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,966.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $461,010.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,563,663 shares of company stock worth $156,109,117.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.