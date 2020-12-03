Swiss National Bank Has $3.37 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $181.99 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

