Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,021 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Euronav were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 49.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.