Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,011,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 374,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 542,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

