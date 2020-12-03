Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Veoneer worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNE. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veoneer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

VNE stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.