Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,121 shares of company stock worth $1,148,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

