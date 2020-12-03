Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of SJW Group worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.