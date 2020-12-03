Swiss National Bank Buys 11,300 Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIT. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 192.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,538,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 152.9% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 1,641,627 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the second quarter worth approximately $6,460,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth $6,399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fitbit by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,674,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fitbit alerts:

FIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Fitbit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.69%. Analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.