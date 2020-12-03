Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $206,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTB opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

