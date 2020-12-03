Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.22 Million in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $36.80 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley cut GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.