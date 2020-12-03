Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of OPKO Health worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OPKO Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.