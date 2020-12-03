Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,300 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CareDx were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $1,278,000.

CDNA opened at $59.52 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 0.76.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

