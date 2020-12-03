Sei Investments Co. Acquires 20,286 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of RE/MAX worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after acquiring an additional 79,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 105.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in RE/MAX by 32.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $581.02 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMAX. Stephens lifted their price target on RE/MAX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

