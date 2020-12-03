Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.23 Million in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of B&G Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,825,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $4,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 170,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $3,151,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

