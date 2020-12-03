Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of First Citizens BancShares worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $560.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.08 and a 1-year high of $577.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.54 and a 200-day moving average of $411.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.