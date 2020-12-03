Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 73,969 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $855,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $42,828.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,061 shares of company stock worth $1,894,666. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRQ opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.58. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

