Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,299 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of WesBanco worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WesBanco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,575.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

WSBC stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

