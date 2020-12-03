Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 35.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of CR stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

