Sei Investments Co. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.30.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

