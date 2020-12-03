BlackRock Inc. Has $123.74 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $123,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,287 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $7,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 838.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 207,047 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock valued at $61,005,290 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

