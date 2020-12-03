Stephen X. Graham Sells 6,250 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSTR opened at $321.32 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $358.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,677.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

