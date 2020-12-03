OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoCyte.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

OCX stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.13.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.