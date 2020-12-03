OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoCyte.
OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.
OCX stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.13.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
