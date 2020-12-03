Leslie J. Rechan Sells 11,250 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MSTR stock opened at $321.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,677.67 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $358.94.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
