Leslie J. Rechan Sells 11,250 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $321.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,677.67 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $358.94.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.