Matthew P. Flake Sells 30,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

