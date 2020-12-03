Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,525 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYE opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

