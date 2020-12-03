NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 685.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,540 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,169 shares of company stock worth $12,482,627. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. ValuEngine cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.