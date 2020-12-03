Aperio Group LLC Has $704,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,535 shares of company stock worth $132,918. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

