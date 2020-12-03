DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of DMC Global worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 34.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $120,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $350,916 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

