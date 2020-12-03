Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.