Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.
CS opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.
