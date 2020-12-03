BlackRock Inc. Sells 402,252 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,252 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.84% of Perdoceo Education worth $125,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $806,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $794.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

